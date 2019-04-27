April 17, 1953 - April 24, 2019
Lael V. Akers, 66, of Coos Bay, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
She was born April 17, 1953 in Myrtle Point. She was the daughter of Dorothea Rice and the late David Rice.
She is survived by her mother, Dorothea Rice; her sister, Sharon Sinko; sons, Lance Wright and Rex Hand; and grandchildren, Angel Bossen, Jade Bossen, Dakota Wright, Lexie Wright, Lana Wright and Clayton Hand.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 29, at the Norway Cemetery in Myrtle Point.
Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
