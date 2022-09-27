February 13, 1944 – August 14, 2022
LaDeane Alyse Kelley passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 in Coos Bay, Oregon. She was born in Sacramento, California, to Raymond and Allise Grenberg in February, 1944. She attended Walla Walla University then taught briefly before starting a family. In the early 1990s, she married Michael Kelley and together they made Bandon, Oregon their home.
LaDeane was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Raylene and brother, Jack. She is survived by her daughter, Lara; daughter, Kirsten; and brother, John.
LaDeane was a talented seamstress and interior decorator. She loved gardening, reading and caring for her cats. She will be missed by her family.
In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to honor LaDeane's memory is asked to make a donation to the Oregon Coast Humane Society.
