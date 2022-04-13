November 16, 1980 – March 24, 2022
A celebration of life for Kyle Alan Hagquist, 41, of Coos Bay, will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay with Pastor George Pagel of the Florence Foursquare Church, officiating.
Kyle was born November 16, 1980 in Coos Bay, Oregon to Charles and Linda Hagquist. He passed away March 24, 2022 at Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield.
Kyle is survived by his son, Ayden Hagquist of Coos Bay; step-daughter, Lilly Arnold of Coos Bay; sister, Jody Haney of Hillsboro; parents, Linda and Charles Hagquist of Coos Bay.
Memorial contributions in Kyle’s name may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
