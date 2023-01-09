Kurt Andersen

April 22, 1935 - January 5, 2023
Heaven has a gained a true Angel on Earth.
At age 14, Kurt apprenticed to become a baker in Denmark. Kurt moved to Edmonton, Canada in 1953. He was so talented and created the most delicious pastries, pies, cookies and breads in Canada and the U.S. for 50 wonderful years until he retired.
Kurt was happily married to his beautiful wife, Ymkje, who he met in Edmonton, Canada shortly after moving there, for 60 years. She was Dutch so they already had so much in common. They both loved to travel together and have been too many European countries, but above all, they loved to visit the beautiful islands of Hawaii.
He is survived by his sister, Aase; his 3 children, Glen, Nancy, and Karen; his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and brother. He was a hero to everyone that knew him. A shining example of kindness, compassion and selflessness that we could all learn from. He was always very humorous as well. He could always light up a room with his witty comments.
"May the road rise to meet you, may the wind always be at your back and the sun upon your face & may the wings of destiny carry you aloft to dance with the stars.”
RIP Dear Kurt. We all love you so much.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In