Kristi “Kris” Alex Palica

November 10, 1957 – July 17, 2022
Kris was born November 10, 1957 in Harbor City, California, named after his uncle Kristi who was killed in the war. He passed away July 17, 2022 in Coos Bay.
Kris graduated from North Bend High School in 1976 and was awarded the Bryant Cup for outstanding athlete. He enjoyed hunting for upland game birds in Eastern Oregon with his dad, brother and friends. Kris was a longshoreman for Local 12 for many years. He loved his dogs, Molly and Cindy.
He is survived by his mother, Donna; brother, Nick; sister, Karen Knox and husband, Scott; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Alex.
He was always loved by his family.
No services will be held but in memory of Kris, donations can be made to the Kohl’s Cat, 1431 Southwest Boulevard, Coos Bay, OR 97420.
Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
