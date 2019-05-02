Nov. 15, 1949 -April 22, 2019
The daughter of Erwin "Swede" and Evaline Johnson, Kristen was born Nov. 15, 1949 in Meadville, Penn. She died April 22, 2019 in Portland, Ore.
The family moved to Redding, Calif., when Kristen was 9 and from there to Bandon in January 1972 after purchasing the Laurel Grove Grocery. Shortly after purchasing the grocery the family built a small cafe which was attached to the south end of the grocery. Kristen, and brother, Nord were the co-owners and operators of the Galley West Cafe in the 70's and early 80's, where old timers may remember their famous hamburger, the Trucker Special. In the early 80's, when the Galley West closed, until 2018, Kristen was co-owner and operator of the Laurel Grove Grocery.
Kristen is survived by her brother, Marc Johnson and sister-in-law, Jeannie Johnson; nieces, Stephanie Johnson and Shelley Molea; nephews, Patrick Boeggeman and Chris Cox; her brother-in-law and business partner, Al Jackson and his wife, Deborahlynn; and her caregiver, Marcy Fogerty.
Kristen was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Linell Jackson; and brother, Nord Johnson.
For anyone wishing to the family suggests memorial contributions to Pacific Community Church, General Fund, 48967 Hwy 101 South, Bandon, OR, 97411.
Friends may offer condolences at westrrumfuneralservice.com or theworldlink.com
