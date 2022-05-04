March 30, 1990 – April 16, 2022
Koree Nicole Forrester was born in Elko, Nevada in March of 1990. She graduated from North Bend High School in 2008. She participated in swimming and was on the 2007 State Champion Girls Swimming team, she participated in lab band, Miss Coos County, Coos County Teen Idol and participated yearly in state singing competitions.
Koree moved to North Carolina after attending the University of Oregon and Lane Community College in 2009. During her time in North Carolina she was blessed with having her daughter, Evelynne Elizabeth Nelson, in 2011. Koree was accepted into the nursing program at Coastal Carolina Community College where she graduated with an Associates of Nursing in 2013. She moved back to Coos Bay in July of 2013 and started working at Bay Area Hospital as a Registered Nurse while also going back to school to obtain her Bachelor’s of Science in nursing which she obtained in June of 2015. During her time at Bay Area Hospital she moved up quickly as a skilled, intelligent and driven nurse. In 2017 she wanted to further her career and knowledge and began working for REACH Air Medical Services. She loved to fly, take countless pictures of the sunrise and sunset above the clouds. In June of 2021 Koree went to work at Peacehealth Riverbend in Springfield to work along-side her husband, Kale as well as her best friend whom she met her first day at Bay Area, Charlotte. Here Koree furthered her knowledge even further.
Koree always brought the energy wherever she went. She could walk into a room and instantly everyone felt better knowing Koree was there. She met many amazing friends during her career that would come to be family. She loved to make everyone happy and wanted everyone to enjoy life as much as she did. Koree enjoyed singing any moment she could regardless of who was listening; going to music festivals and enjoying the music, lasers and being herself. She took up gardening and had an amazing passion for it. She had such will and determination to constantly achieve and always encouraged those around her to be their best self.
In 2019 Koree married Kale Forrester and cherished the excitement of blending their families together with their two littles, Evelynne and Oakley. They would continue to share their excitement for adventures with their girls as they would take them to concerts, hiking, camping and exploring anywhere in the outdoors.
Koree will be deeply missed by anyone whose lives she impacted in a positive way in her 32 years, her coworkers, her friends and her beloved family. She will live on through all of us and we will continue to carry on her light and energy just as she would.
She is survived by her mother, Annie Dean; father, Greg Boralmo; husband, Kale Forrester; daughter, Evelynne Nelson; step-daughter, Oakley Forrester; brother, Aaron Davis and his wife, Heidi Davis; sister, Amber Ellison; brother, Tony Boralmo; uncle, Chris Hallman and his wife, Layrene; father-in-law, Michael Forrester and his wife, Wendy Forrester; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is predeceased by her father, Jim Davis.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 am, Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Hall of Champions at North Bend High School, 2323 Pacific Ave, in the Gymnasium Parking Lot. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
