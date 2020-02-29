Kirk David Jones
September 19, 1941 – February 6, 2020
Kirk David Jones, of North Bend, passed away on Feb. 6, 2020 after a long battle with adenocarcinoma of the colon. He requested no public services but the family will gather at a later date.
Kirk was born on Sept. 19, 1941, an only child to Thomas and Loretta Jones in Endicott, New York. He graduated from high school in Binghamton, New York in 1959 and joined the Army that fall.
Kirk served five years in the military police in Vaihingen-Stuttgart, Germany. He married Doris while in Germany. On his return he graduated Binghamton Technical Community College then transferred to Seattle’s University of Washington where he earned his Master’s Degrees in History and Librarianship. While in Seattle, Kirk protested the war in Vietnam and was expelled from the University and admitted to graduate school the same week.
After graduation, Kirk joined the faculty as a librarian at Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay, Ore. He considered the administrators, faculty, and staff he served with during the 70’s and 80’s as family and had close relationships with those who met yearly as the Old-timers.
Kirk was the president of the first faculty union, on the faculty senate and served on numerous committees, particularly enjoying working with Shirley Gitchell on the Scholarship and Loan Committee. He retired in June of 1998. A colleague wrote “Kirk was a force of nature, always knew his mind, and wanted others to know as well.”
In 1976 Kirk married Barbara Costelloe Thompson in a ceremony on the bluff north of Shoreacres where Ed Chilla read from the Little Prince “It is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye.” With his marriage to Barbara he embraced a family that just grew and grew…..Bruce and Jan Thompson, Kelly and Scott Poore, Blake and Carolyn Thompson, and Amy and Mark Ramsden. Dubbed “Pa” by Alanna, his grandchildren included Eli and Alanna Thompson-Poore, Ian Thompson, Christine and Jessica Toribio, Gus, Zeb, and Lute Ramsden, Kyla Hook, Christie Yanes and Tanya Hernandez. Kirk was #1 fan following them in swimming, soccer, baseball, football, volleyball, dance, track and school activites all over the state. The next generation coming up were Taylor, Corbin, Logan, Calvin, Reese, Marielle, Ira, Alden, Magdalene, Cora and Ren. Also included in his family were his out-laws Viki and John Carr and his cousin Georgie and Bobbie Bergeron.
Kirk and Barbara spent many a fall motoring to Seattle for Husky football, backpacking, camping, going to the wine country and traveling to Europe and Asia with friends. He counted Turkey, Thailand, and Bhutan as his favorite visits. Friends and family found him opinionated, a quick wit, someone who never met a stranger, a lover of good food and wine, a generous soul, and a Husky fan who was seen wearing purple more often than not.
Kirk was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Loretta Jones; his in-laws, Digger and Montana Costelloe, Scott Poore, Kelly Thompson-Poore, and Old-timers Bob Bower and Ron Pullen.
Donations in Kirk’s honor can be made to the SWOCC Foundation at Southwestern Oregon Community College, 1988 Newmark Avenue, Coos Bay, OR 97420. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
