Jan. 5, 1980 - June 3, 2019
A celebration of life will be held for Kimberly "Kimmie" Harding, 39, of Bandon, at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 22, at the South Coast Assembly of God Church, U.S. Highway 101 & 13th Street, in Bandon.
On Monday, June 3, 2019, Kimberly Ann Harding passed on peacefully in her home with her family by her side.
Kimberly was born Jan. 5, 1980, in Burns, to John and Joan Harding. Her family moved to Bandon in 1981. Kim grew up in Bandon and after graduating high school went on to Oregon State University to earn her degree in social work. She worked in that field until she had to return home in 2014 due to her declining health.
Kim was born with a Congenital Heart Defect (CHD), this required many medical procedures and operations starting at a young age and continuing throughout the course of her life.
Despite this, her legacy is one of vibrancy, love and compassion. She was able to connect with so many: children, schoolmates, relatives, nurses and doctors to name a few. She worked hard to maintain friendships over time and distance. She will be sorely missed by so many.
She is survived by her parents, John and Joan Harding of Bandon; her sister, Sandra Fox and brother-in-law, Jacob Fox; niece and nephews, Mackenzie, Jared, Luke and Logan Fox.
