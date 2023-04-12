Jan 23, 1962 - April 3, 2023
A celebration of life for Kimberly Kay Miller, 61, of Lakeside, will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the Reedsport Church of God, 2191 Birch Avenue in Reedsport.
Kimberly was born January 23, 1962 in Florence, Oregon, to Samdora and Norman Bacon. She passed away April 3, 2023 in Hauser.
Kimberly grew up and went to school in Reedsport, and later attended Southwestern Oregon Community College, where she studied English. She was an avid writer and talented poet, a skill she didn't share with many. She was an excellent entrepreneur, opening and operating a thriving small business, Driftwood Farms Yarn & Candle shop with her daughter Jessica. Kimberly dyed yarns and fibers and knitted the most brilliant pieces, including several cherished clothing items for her grandkids and great grandkids. She attended several local arts & crafts festivals and farmers markets, displaying her beautiful work.
Kimberly also enjoyed backyard barbeques, spending time with family, live music, Broadway plays, and going to the movies. She loved being on the back of the motorcycle with her beloved husband. She had a special knack for picking out the perfect Christmas gifts and stocking stuffers for her family. She was a talented chef in the kitchen and made the world's best carrot cake.
Kimberly is survived by her husband, Thomas Miller of Lakeside; daughters, Sarah Yarbrough of Kodiak, AK, Jessica Schrag of Coos Bay, OR, Rebecca Gates of Roseburg, OR, and Shannon Miller of North Bend, OR; sister, Tami Clary Dunlap of Medford; brothers, Craig Hatfield of Winston, Kenneth Hatfield of Winston, Steve Hatfield of Aumsville, John Bacon of North Bend; her rescue dog, Mena; her granddog, Gary; several grandchildren and great grandchildren, Jasmine Fairley, Iris Schrag, Ava Green, Henry Green, Thatcher Green, Lily Schrag, Hazel Schrag, Natalie Gates, Olivia Gates, Makenna Gates, Kolton Pinkley, Ruby Miller, Eleanor Schrag and Emmett Fairley.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Samdora and Norman Bacon; sister, Geraldine Bolen; and brother, Mike Hatfield.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
