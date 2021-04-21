Kimberly Jean Banta

August 21, 1966 – April 14, 2021
Kimberly “Kim” Jean Banta, 54, of North Bend, passed away on April 14, 2021, after a nearly year-long battle with cancer, a battle she courageously fought with a positive attitude and her trademark strong will. A celebration of her life will be announced soon. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Kim was born in Coos Bay on August 21, 1966 to parents Steve and Jeri Young. She attended Coos Bay schools, graduating from Marshfield High School, class of 1984. She then attended Southwestern Oregon Community College for two years where she played volleyball and was on the track team. She transferred to Oregon State University, graduating in 1989 with a degree in Elementary Education. Upon returning to Coos Bay, Kim taught at Charleston Elementary School, Millicoma Intermediate School, and finished her career teaching first grade at Madison Elementary School. Many former students, as well as former and current co-workers, fondly remember “Mrs. Banta” for her kindness, fairness, patience and genuine love for her students and their best interests.
Over the years, Kim thoroughly enjoyed watching all sports that her daughters and nephew, Zach Kellar, participated in, including volleyball, basketball, track and field and football. Most recently, she was tickled to welcome her first grandchild into the family – Liv was born in December, 2020, and Kim loved cuddling and reading to her. Many will miss Kim’s constant and unwavering dedication to being a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, teacher and friend.
Kim leaves behind her husband of 32 years, Jack Banta of North Bend; daughter, Katie Banta (Jake Speasl) and granddaughter, Liv Evelyn, all of North Bend; and daughter, Kristin Banta of Coquille. She is also survived by her mother, Jeri Young, sister; Stacie Kellar (Jim), and nephew Zachary Kellar, all of Coos Bay. Kim is survived by mother-in-law, Wanda Banta of North Bend; sisters-in-law, Nancy Morrison (Dave) of Albany, Susan LaBounty of North Bend, JoAnne Mowery (Gene) of Eugene and Beverly Allison (David) of Astoria, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Kim was preceded in death by her father, Steve Young and father-in-law, Don Banta.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to Madison Elementary School in Kim’s memory to help support the Madison Book Room. Donations can be mailed to Principal Eli Ashton, Madison School, 400 S. Madison Street, Coos Bay, OR 97420. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
“Every life you touched carries your light forward.”
