December 9, 1959 – September 24, 2022
Kevin, 62, born in Coos Bay peacefully passed at his home in Myrtle Point, surrounded by loved ones. Services will be Sunday, October 23, 2022, 1:00 p.m. at Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary Coos Bay. Retired SDA Pastor Herb Kramer will officiate.
Surviving are his wife, Meredith; children, Ryan Cameron of Vernonia, Oregon, Jill and Joe McCullough of Oroville, California, Christina Cameron of Coos Bay, Robert Evans of Myrtle Point, and Kael and Kylie Poklikuha of Cape Mears, Oregon; 13 grandchildren; siblings, Daniel Cameron of Eugene, Thelma Warnock of Coquille, September Dietrich of Coquille; and many family members and lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy C. Cameron; his mother and stepfather, Carol and Harold Dietrich; and his brother, Robert Cameron.
Kevin was a fisherman 23 years in Coos Bay as Captain of the fishing vessels Orion, John Allen, Captain Jack, Midnight Raider and Bounty of the Lord. After fishing Kevin used woodworking skills he learned from his father and self-taught to open Charleston joinery business in Coos Bay. He designed furniture, cabinets and interiors of numerous ships including Evie Grace, Aleutian Ballad and the Charleston fishing fleet. His craftsmanship is evident in many homes and fishing vessels from California to the Bering Sea.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In