March 5, 1958 - Feb. 28, 2019
A memorial gathering for family and friends of Kevin Paul Waletich, 60, of North Bend will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 4, at Carol Glenn's residence in Coquille.
Kevin Paul Waletich was born March 5, 1958 in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Kevin graduated from North Bend High School in 1976 and was active in the wrestling program where he was awarded an MVP his senior year. In 1976, Kevin joined the U.S. Navy for four years and traveled the world on the USS Constellation. He was a firetruck mechanic stationed in the Persian Gulf. Kevin continued with wrestling during his naval stint.
He married Tara Smith in 1987 and had two children: Jordan and Kayla. He later married Susan Nelson. He worked at several local mills as a millwright including Roseburg Lumber, Menasha and finally at Georgia-Pacific.
Kevin is survived by his children, a granddaughter, Ember; sisters, Sande Snead, Debby and Doug Brandon, Carol and Ernie Glenn, Mary Hackbart; and brother, JR and Andrea Waletich. He had numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Kevin was a loving son, brother, father and friend who is now at peace with our Lord.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marlys Likness and Dewain Waletich.
