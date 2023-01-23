April 8, 1927 – January 15, 2023
A funeral service for Kerwyn Tally, 95, Coos Bay will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Loveland Funeral Chapel 1508 4th St., La Grande with Pastor Dan Satterwhite of Pendleton Lighthouse Church officiating. A graveside service will follow at North Powder Cemetery with military honors provided by the US Navy Honor Guard and VFW Post 460.
Kerwyn “Red” Eugene Tally of Coos Bay, formerly of Myrtle Point and North Powder, Oregon, died at home January 15, 2023 surrounded by family.
Kerwyn was born April 8, 1927 in San Francisco, California to Zella Odelia Wallace and Eugene Tally. They moved to North Powder, Oregon, where he was raised on the family farm. He graduated from North Powder High School in 1945.
Kerwyn enlisted in the United States Navy as a Radarman and was honorably discharged at the end of WWII. After the war, he attended Eastern Oregon University in LaGrande, Oregon. He then went to work for Cal-Pac Power Company in pipe line construction.
At the outbreak of the Korean War, he enlisted in the United States Air Force as a pilot and was honorably discharged in 1951.
Kerwyn was a State Highway Engineer for the Oregon Department of Transportation retiring after 30 years of service.
In 1956 he married his wife, Donna Marie Weaver in LaGrande, Oregon where they had 3 children: Robert, Linda and John. In 1972 they relocated to Myrtle Point, Oregon. He attended the Myrtle Point Baptist Church with his family.
He enjoyed his retirement years spending time with his family, especially elk hunting with his sons in the Blue Mountains and trout fishing the local river. He adored his grandchildren and loved every minute spent with them. He was the unofficial family historian and he loved sharing stories rich in history. Everyone knew Kerwyn as someone who was dependable, loyal and would do anything for his family and friends. Kerwyn was a proud Republican who lived his life by the motto “God, Country, and Family”.
He is survived by his children, Robert Tally and wife, Irene of Pendleton OR; his daughter, Linda Cotton of Coos Bay, OR; his son, John Tally and wife, Cathy of Spokane, WA; and his brother, Howard Tally and wife, Lynn of Eagle Point OR.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; his parents, Zella and Eugene; his brothers, Robert “Bob” and Richard; and his son-in-law, Randy Cotton.
Kerwyn was loved beyond measure and deeply treasured by his family.
His remarkable legacy continues on with 12 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267- 3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com and Loveland Funeral Chapel, 541-963-5022 www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com
