1936 - 2018
Kerry M. Goard, 81, of Bandon, died July 16, 2018 in Coos Bay, after an extended illness.
Born in 1936 in Glendive, Montana. Kerry was a 1954 graduate of Custer County High School in Miles City. He attended Montana State College and San Jose State College before beginning his 30-year career at the former Midland Lumber Company chain in eastern Montana.
Kerry was a proud veteran serving in the U.S. Navy Reserve for 8 years. In 1962, he was honorably discharged.
In 1959, he married Caroline Leon of Miles City and over the next 30 years they lived in Sidney, Baker, Glendive, and then Miles City.
After his career at Midland Lumber, he and Caroline moved to the north county area of San Diego, Calif., where he had a second career at Dixieline Lumber. Upon retirement they settled on the southern Oregon coast, in the charming community of Bandon, where he had a third mini-career at the Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.
He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, golf, gardening and community service. Kerry was particularly proud of his collection of African Violets.
He was a member of both Lions and the Elks for more than 50 years and was a local Lions Club president multiple times. In addition, he served as the president of the Montana Building Material Dealers Association in 1985.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother; and two children.
He is survived by his bride of 59 years, Caroline; his sons, Brent and Alan; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A funeral Mass was held July 19 at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish in Bandon.
The family requests donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in lieu of flowers or other gifts.
Leave a loving comment on the online obituary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In