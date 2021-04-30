March 11, 1936 – April 14, 2021
Kermit Walker was born on March 11, 1936 in Boswell, Oklahoma. He died on April 14, 2021 in Coos Bay, at the age of 85 of cancer. He was the youngest of eight children.
He was preceded in death by his parents Willis and Beneatha Walker; siblings, Harold, Irma, Geraldine, Willis Jr., Bonnie; and son, Forest. He is survived by his older brother, Carl Walker, 96, of Denver, Colorado, Joneatha, 91, of Redwood City, California.
He met and married Madeline Cecilia in college and they had two children, Robin Cecilia and Forest. They later separated. Kermit found his way to Charleston by way of friends, music and The Oregon Dream in 1981 and stayed here for the second half of his life.
Among Kermit’s many talents he played saxophone and flute, was an avid bicyclist and rode daily from Charleston to SWOCC (to coach and teach into his late seventies). Kermit would put a smile on another’s face just by shining his own. Kermit treated others as he wanted to be treated. He was fair and had a huge heart full of love. We will miss him and think of him with joy, gratitude and thanks for the thousands of ways he has touched our lives.
https://theworldlink.com/sports/local/beloved-former-swocc-track-assistant-coach-kermit-walker-dies/article_cd181eb6-a189-11eb-93ac-8f55b5c45e0a.html?fbclid=IwAR0e5QO2GEXTr6NIgmMyYOr4quPbA0Md3lutNcZSjAQlGJygnnsXtiabsy0#utm_campaign=blox&utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social
Please join us in Celebrating the Life of Kermit Walker at 2:00 pm Saturday, May 15th, at the group campsite at Bastendorff Beach Park, 63377 Bastendorf Beach Rd, Coos Bay. We will remember our dear friend with merriment, music and whimsy. Please bring stories, photos, instruments and family. Camping is available Friday and Saturday nights. BYOB. For more information and any questions please call Thomas Gross (Kermit’s Nephew) at 650-766-5590. Due to COVID restrictions please RSVP if able.
