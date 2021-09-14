Kenton “Kent” Gardner

October 20, 1960 – August 31, 2021
Kenton "Kent" Bradley Gardner passed away August 31, 2021 in Bridge, Oregon.
Kent was born October 20, 1960 in Myrtle Point, Oregon to Howard and Mavis Gardner and was one of six children. He graduated from Myrtle Point High School in 1978. He joined the United States Air Force right after graduation. After discharge from the Air Force he returned to the Myrtle Point/Bridge area where he was raised. Kent had a son, Levi James Gardner and a grandson, Connor James Robbins.
Kent was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping with his family and friends. He enjoyed his rides in the hills with his nieces and nephews. He had a huge heart and was always available to lend a helping hand to others. He devoted the last ten years of his life caring for his parents in Bridge.
He is preceded in death by his son, Levi; parents, Howard and Mavis; sister-in-law, Lisa Gardner; and grandparents, Sydney and Beatrice Bolling and John and Edna Gardner.
Kent is survived by brothers, Jerry and Tami Gardner, James Gardner, Joel Gardner, Kevin and Michele Gardner; sister, Rhonda and Jim Fischer; grandson, Connor Robbins; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kent will be missed by many as he touched so very many lives.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In