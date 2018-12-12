Sept. 4, 1946 - Nov. 24, 2018
Services with military honors will be held for Kenneth William Matthews, 72, at 10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 17, at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay, with reception following. Ken passed away Nov. 24, 2018, from a very short cancer illness.
In 1964, Ken graduated from Marshfield High School, and then attended Southwestern Oregon Community College. In 1966, Ken was inducted into the U.S. Army, serving as helicopter crew chief in Vietnam until 1969, awarded the National Defense Service Medal, two Overseas Medals, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Expert M-14 Badge and ACTF Airman Badge. After his service, Ken owned and operated his heavy equipment/logging company, later working in the trucking, logging, fishing and oil drilling businesses in Prudoe Bay.
Ken always enjoyed hunting, camping, archery and just being outdoors. In early 2000, Ken purchased a nice riverfront property in Clatskanie, where he lived until his service induced PTSD disability required family assistance. He moved to Gig Harbor, Wash., where he lived with his sister, Linda and Lorn Lightfeldt, enjoying boating and gardening and family gatherings.
Ken always had a wonderful sense of humor, teased everyone and loved science.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Gladys Matthews; and niece, Mackenzie Lightfeldt.
He is survived by his sisters, Linda and Lorn Lightfeldt of Gig Harbor, Wash., and Susan and Cliff Schuring of Coos Bay; niece, Kibbi Lightfeldt and Todd Smith of Clatskanie; nephews, Brad Dillman of Oregon City, Chris Schuring of Australia, Nicolas Schuring of San Francisco, Calif., Logan Murray and Lorn Murray, both of Clatskanie; and aunt, Verena Matthews of Ariz.
In Lieu of flowers family suggests donations to American Cancer Society.
