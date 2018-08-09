Nov. 28, 1935 – Aug. 5, 2018
A memorial service for Kenneth Wayne Bynum, 82, of North Bend will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 17, at Skyline Baptist Church, 3451 Liberty St. in North Bend with pastor David Woodruff officiating.
Kenneth was born Nov. 28, 1935 in Hollis, Okla., to Melvin Farice and Lura Mae (Evans) Bynum. When he was about 2 years old, during The Great Depression, the family moved from Oklahoma to California to find work.
He passed away Aug. 5, 2018 in North Bend, after a long battle with esophageal cancer.
Ken attended various schools in California and attended Chaffey Community College.
Ken married Margaret Ruth May Grant July 20, 1957 at the Mission Inn in Riverside, Calif.
Early in life, Ken was a truck-driver/furniture-mover for Mayflower Van and Storage. Later, he worked as an auto body painter. Throughout his life, he owned various shops including a coin and antique shop and a music store. He also owned Ken’s Chevron in La Verne, Calif., and Ken’s Union in Bandon. As a life-long lover of cars, he bought, sold and traded many. After moving to Oregon in 1972 he began buying fixer properties and building homes.
Ken was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Bynum; son, Robert Bynum and wife, Brenda; daughter, Gayle Cardosa; grandchildren, Ashley Holcomb and husband, Nick, Scylise Little and husband, Casey, Breton Bynum, and Matthew Bynum; and great-grandchildren, Kaylie Bynum, Lucas Little and Carter Holcomb.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Donna Bray.
Memorial contributions in Ken’s memory may be made to Skyline Baptist Church, 3451 Liberty St., North Bend, OR 97459.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com.
