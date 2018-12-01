April 5, 1944 – November 23, 2018
A Memorial Service will be held for Kenneth Roy “Tiny” Robertson, 74, December 8, 2018 at 3:00 PM at The Harbor Assembly of God, 2050 Lincoln Street, North Bend. Pastor John Norman will officiate. Inurnment will be at Norway Cemetery in Coquille. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary.
Kenneth was born April 5, 1944 in Modesto, California, the son of Roy and Frances (Tillitson) Robertson. He was raised and educated in Idaho City, Idaho and then served in the U.S. Air Force where he was stationed in England. After serving, Kenneth moved to Coos Bay where he worked for Weyerhaeuser for 23 years. He later worked as a bridge tender at the old Charleston bridge and as a security guard for Securitas until retiring.
Kenneth loved spending time with his family and friends and enjoyed hunting for treasures at area thrift stores.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Robertson of North Bend; daughter, Linda Mill of Coos Bay; sons, Daniel Robertson of North Bend, Michael Gray Riddle, Kenneth Robertson of Henderson, NV, Matthew McCoy of Coos Bay, Norman McCoy of Coos Bay; 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Paul Traynor of Spokane, WA; sister, Ginny Logosz Sutherlin; special Aunt Peaches Tillitson of Modesto, CA and special Uncle Jim Tillitson of Modesto, CA.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
