November 3, 1929 – September 5, 2023
Kenneth Lee Hazelrigg, born November 3, 1929 in Grants Pass, passed away on September 5, 2023 in Coquille.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley, who resides in Myrtle Point; his sister, Janet Hagar (Richard) and their children; his children, Kenneth Hazelrigg, Jr. of Gresham, Rick Hazelrigg, and Victoria Barklow Skredsvig (Steve) of Coos Bay; stepdaughter, Tracey Train (Jeff) of Myrtle Point; also by his many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Kenny worked for many years in the timber industry, ending his logging career scaling logs for Menasha. He then owned several businesses in Coos Bay including Bayway Market, Englewood Market and The White House. He was very involved in industrial sports teams and sponsored multiple softball, bowling, basketball, and volleyball teams. He was better known in the sports world as “Coachie.” He was a die-hard Oregon Ducks fan and spent many, many hours watching Duck sports with his many friends. He was known to give everyone a nickname and he always had a story to tell.
Information about a celebration of life will be shared with friends and family at a later time.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In