May 21, 1938 – August 28, 2020
Kenny was always up for having fun, had a great sense of humor and was never unkind — unless you were a gopher tearing through the backyard.
Kenneth “Kenny” Gray Pratt, 82, of North Bend, Oregon, died Aug. 28, 2020, in the Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay. Though Kenny’s death came suddenly, his wife, children and most of his grandchildren were able to say goodbye in person.
Kenny was born on May 21, 1938, to Sena May Trosper and Keith Ezra Pratt in Union, Oregon.
He was the fourth of five children, raised in La Grande, among lots of family. He graduated from La Grande High School in 1956. A piece of Kenny will always remain in La Grande, especially since he lost a fingertip to the elevator in the old Sacajawea Hotel while delivering newspapers as a child.
Kenny joined the Navy following high school, with hopes of being a pilot. He spent four years in the Navy as a mine man diver. Kenny married his first wife, Janice Sheinfield, in 1960, and they had four children, Kim, Sheri, Jana and Michael. Following the death of Janice from colon cancer, Kenny met and married his second wife Betty Haven, with whom he would spend the next 39 years of his life.
Kenny was the last telegraph operator in Grass Valley, Oregon, a brakeman on a Union Pacific train, and then a conductor. He was elected legislative director of the railroad union and he and Betty moved to Salem in 1984. Kenny and Betty lived in Salem for 20 years before retiring to North Bend, in 2004. He and Betty loved visiting Garibaldi on the coast and going out on their boat. While in North Bend, Kenny was active in Shriners and was president for three years. He and Betty bought a hillside property they spent years fixing up and working in the garden.
Kenny loved to tell stories, maybe a bit exaggerated at times, about his childhood with his brothers (his poor mom); his Navy stories including exchanging a uniform for a serape in Mexico; and railroad stories from back when he worked as a trainman, a fun time for him when friendships were formed forever. As the state director of the UTU (train workers' union), when the railroad lobbyists wrote a letter to the legislators accusing Kenny of being misleading, his return letter asserted his accusers were the “Kings of Misleadingdom.”
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents Sena May and Keith; his first wife Janice; and his sister Leila Marie Fernandez.
Kenny is survived by his wife Betty; children, Kim Ankrum (Steve), Sheri Pratt-Campbell (Herb), Jana Pratt Warren and Michael Pratt (Rebecca); step-children Dorrie Kaetzel (Jim) and L.P. McClennan (Verna); 12 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
He’ll be laid to rest in Island City. Due to COVID and at Kenny’s request, there will be no ceremony.
