November 12, 1955 – August 2, 2023
Kenneth “Ken” Charles Swift passed away August 2, 2023 in Reedsport, Oregon of a heart attack.
Ken was born November 12, 1955 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to parents Harold G. Swift and Bettye J. Swift. As a child growing up in an US Air Force family, he considered himself an “Air Force Brat”, living in New Mexico, South Dakota, Japan, and Klamath Falls, Oregon. In 1974, he graduated from Henley High School. Ken went on to receive his Certificate of Surgical Technology at Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay, Oregon.
Ken worked at Les Schwab, was a logger for International Paper and private logging companies, and sold cars at Honda World and Thompson Ford Sales. He also drove a school bus for Lewis Transportation Company in Reedsport. Upon receiving his 2004 Certificate in Surgical Technology, Ken worked at Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay and Peace Harbor Medical Center in Florence. He also worked as a travel contract Surgical Tech in Alaska, California, Arizona, Idaho, Missouri and Minnesota.
Ken and Carol (Murto) were married October 7, 1978 in Coos Bay, Oregon. They lived together in Reedsport, Oregon where they raised their three sons: Joel, Brian, and Darin Swift. Ken used to say “real men love Jesus,” and he loved Jesus. Ken was a loving husband, a wonderful father, and a faithful friend. He mentored many young men that were included in family outdoor activities. Ken liked to salmon fish, crab, work on his classic car, and travel to Maui, Mexico, Jamaica, and Israel. Ken was a member of Reedsport Foursquare Church as well as AST.
Ken is survived by his wife, Carol Swift; sons, Joel, Brian and Darin Swift; daughters-in-law, BriAnne Swift and Hayley Swift; five grandchildren, brother, Dean Swift; sister, Sandra Swift-Gracey; four nephews and one niece.
A Celebration of Life for Ken will be held at Reedsport Foursquare Church, October 7, 2023, at 11:00 am. Attire is casual. Tie-dye, fish T-shirts, jeans, and Birkenstocks welcome. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Reedsport Charter School Athletic Fund in Ken’s memory.
