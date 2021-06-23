March 19, 1964 – June 18, 2021
Kenneth Hurley Ireland, 57, died Friday, June 18, 2021 after a yearlong battle with cancer. Ken was born in North Bend, Oregon on March 19, 1964. He attended Bangor Elementary and North Bend Jr. High. The family moved to Alaska the summer of 1978, where Ken attended A.J. Dimond High School. Ken worked as a commercial fisherman in the summers and as an auto mechanic off season.
Ken enlisted in the U.S. Navy, February 27, 1984. After completion of boot camp in San Diego, California, he attended school for Aviation Structural Mechanic Hydraulics. Ken reported to his first operational command at Whidbey Island, Washington in October of 1984. In Ken’s 30 years of service in the Navy he served on the USS Nimitz, USS Kitty Hawk, USS Enterprise, and USS Eisenhower. Ken retired as a U.S. Navy Master Chief Aircraft Maintenance man (Naval Aircrewman) (E9) from the duties of the Production Master Chief for five geographically dispersed Fleet Readiness Centers (New Orleans, Oceana, Norfolk, Patuxent River and Washington D.C.) February 27, 2014 after 30 years of service.
After retirement in March of 2019, Ken returned to the Oregon Coast, where his family has deep roots, making his home in Lakeside with his fiancée, Alicia Douglas. Ken showed the strength of a leader and kindness in all that he did. While in Lakeside, Ken was instrumental in the ATV/UTV route from Lakeside to the Dunes that was approved on the 2020 ballot. He was also elected to the Lakeside City Council where he hoped to help the Lakeside community grow and become a thriving coastal community. Ken’s passion and enthusiasm for life spread to those who knew him.
Ken leaves behind his fiancée, Alicia Douglas; his children, Katie Ireland-Rhea (Drew) of Virginia Beach, VA, Christopher Ireland of Marysville, WA, and Samantha Ireland of Whidbey Island, WA, and step-son, Nicholas LaClair of Virginia Beach, VA; his mother, Linda Hufana of Lakeside, OR; his siblings, Veronica Vania (Tom) of Anchorage, AK, Rosa Thunselle (David) of Lakewood, CO, Donna Ireland of Anchorage, AK, and Shawn Ireland of Texas. He also leaves his grandchildren, Caroline, Sophie, Kylee, Parker, and Jupiter. He is preceded in death by his father, Patrick Ireland; step-father, Bruce Hufana; and niece, Rene Vania.
The family invites all those who knew Ken to the viewing that will be held from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM, Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at the Coos Chapel in Coos Bay, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay and the graveside service at 2:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay. A celebration of life will follow at 5:00 PM at 205 S 8th Street in Lakeside.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
