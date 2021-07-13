February 7, 1941 – July 6, 2021
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kenneth Eugene Butler on July 6, 2021. He was born in San Diego, California on February 7, 1941 to Earl and Nila Butler. Ken was the oldest of 6 children, having 2 brothers and 3 sisters. They moved to Bandon when Ken was 6 years old and he lived there the remaining years of his life.
Ken married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Phyllis in 1959 and they had 5 children. His boys were wrestlers and he was very involved with helping coach and was a part of the mat club for many years. He was also an avid hunter and enjoyed many hunting trips and had lots of stories to share.
Ken was a commercial fisherman for many years before he started Prowler Charters of Bandon, with his wife Phyllis at his side running the office and his oldest son, Wayne. He took thousands of people fishing over the 34 years as a Captain and it was one of his greatest joys.
Ken is survived by his wife, Phyllis; sons, Wayne, Greg, Tim, and Jeff; daughter, Diane; foster son, Pat; his 3 sisters, Earleen, Sharon and Claudia; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Rest in peace pops, you will be missed by many.
A celebration of life will be held on July 31, 2021, from 1-3 pm at the VFW Hall, 55352 Bates Rd Bandon.
