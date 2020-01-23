Kenneth Erwin Lee
July 8, 1937 - January 20, 2020
A Celebration of the Life of Kenneth Erwin Lee, will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at the North Bend Church of God.
Ken was born July 8, 1937 in Bandon, the son of Hiram and Florence Hendrix Lee. He died Jan. 20, 2020 in Coos Bay at the age of 82.
Ken was born and raised and attended school in Bandon. In Jan. of 1957 he enlisted in the US Navy. On November 6 of that same year he married Betty Sue Smith.
Following his service in the Navy, Ken returned to Bandon where he began his long career as an EMT and an employee for Southern Coos Hospital. He worked there until his retirement after 38 years.
You have free articles remaining.
Ken loved classic hot rods and bow hunting. He was a member of the Coquille Archery Club and was a member of the Church of God.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty Sue; daughter, Brenda Havens; sons, Rick Lee, Patrick Lee and Eric Lee; sister, Virginia Weaver; and twin brother, Robert E. Lee and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Debbie; granddaughters, Shannon and Tonya; brother, Jerry; and sister Marjorie.
Friends may offer condolences online at westrumfuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling-Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon Chapel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In