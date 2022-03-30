June 10, 1932 – January 1 2022
Ken Scott was born on June 10, 1932 in Southgate, California and passed away on January 1, 2022 in Coos Bay, Oregon. His family moved to Texas when he was two years old. They moved to Coos Bay in 1948 when he was a freshman in High School. He married Mary Sue Freeman on April 21, 1957. He lived the last 53 years of his life in the Englewood area of Coos Bay.
Ken and Mary Sue had 4 children: Scotty and wife Lynn Scott; Suzan and husband Lloyd Flora; Sam and wife Karen Scott; Sean and wife Leah Scott. They had 9 grandchildren (Ty, Whitney, Tav, Bo, Taylor, Makenzie, Tori, Kelsey and Tracee) and 4 great grandchildren (Lily, Bobby, Emmanuel and Felix).
Ken was a 3-year starter on Marshfield's football team in 1948, 1949 and 1950. He was a 2-year letterman on their basketball team. He graduated from Marshfield High School in 1951. Upon graduating from High School, he entered the Army where he spent the next 3 years serving our country. When the Army finally had enough of him, he came back to Coos Bay and worked for Sunset Music Company. He drove a race car, that he affectionately called 'Rocket 88' for a couple years at Laping's Racetrack and he also owned and flew his own airplane.
After working at Sunset Music, he ventured into construction where he began working for Bill Ring. He later went out on his own and did a lot of remodeling for Stan McSwain and the Egyptian Theatre. He was well known for his talent for woodworking. He was a master cabinet builder and specialized in kitchen cabinetry and counter tops.
During his later years, he could be found in his wood shop working on cutting boards, napkin holders, flag frames and coasters. He mostly used Myrtlewood as his wood of choice and made these items so he could give them away. He claimed that he specialized in making "sawdust and noise".
When he wasn't in his shop working, he could usually be found at his second job as Assistant Athletic Director at Marshfield High School. He was kept busy making the gymnasium's score table, picture frames in the lobby for the student athletes, steps for the bleachers and a top notched Media Row that was kept full at the 3A and 4A basketball tournaments. It was recently dedicated as the "Ken Scott Memorial Press Row" during the 3A basketball tournament.
In his spare time, he enjoyed playing pinochle with old MHS alumni John and Rosalie Johnson and Wanda Kenyon. Reminiscing of the "good old days" was always part of their conversations.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Sue (Freeman) Scott and parents, Virga and Loyd Scott. He was survived by his brother, Dick Scott; and sister, Mary Scott; as well as his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at Skyline Baptist Church on April 8, 2022 at noon.
Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In