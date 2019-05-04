June 10, 1954 - April 2, 2019
Kelly Rae Thompson-Poore was born June 10, 1954 in Coos Bay to parents Wayne and Barbara (Costelloe) Thompson. She died unexpectedly in her sleep April 2, 2019 in Enterprise, Ore., after spending three joyous weeks with her family in eastern Oregon.
Memorial services will be held June 9, although a location for the services has not been decided, but will be announced for all who are interested in attending. If you are planning to attend memorial services and have a stocking made by Kelly, it is asked that it be brought to the ceremony so all may be hung together in her memory.
Kelly graduated from Marshfield High School in 1972 and went on to graduate in 1975 with a degree in forest technology from Southwestern Oregon Community College (SWOCC), where she also was blessed to have met her future husband and best friend, William “Scott” Poore who had just returned from serving in Vietnam. Kelly’s first job was in Prineville as a member of the Helitack crew and later transferred to Bly, Ore. She returned to Coos Bay to work for the Oregon State Department of Forestry until her marriage to Scott Poore in 1978. After having their children, Eli and Alanna, Kelly chose to stay at home and raise her babies. Prior to them being of school age, Kelly babysat numerous children which created many lifelong friendships.
Kelly and Scott were known for supporting their children in any and every way possible. They could be seen (and heard) at all school/sporting events. Whether they were providing snacks for hungry swimmers, driving hundreds of miles to meets, cheering on the team, or volunteering as a meet director it was done as a family and their complete, unwavering support was happily and unconditionally given. More recently, Kelly was delighted to be able to watch her grandson, Calvin, follow in the footsteps of her children as a swimmer for Gold Coast Swim Club (formerly South Coast Aquatic Team). In 1998 following Scott’s sudden passing, Kelly’s efforts to support her children did not falter and if anything, they only intensified. Family meant everything to Kelly and she made it known. No matter the distance, if she had the time to make it to her nephew’s football or baseball games on the opposite side of the state, she would be there with her favorite camping chair, cheering from the sidelines. If her assistance was needed in any way, any member of the family knew Kelly would deliver, with a smile on her face and no questions asked. The kind of loyalty that could be expected from her is not something commonly found in any day or age. She could be depended upon no matter the situation.
In addition to her children’s sporting events, Kelly worked for the Coos County elections board for more than 20 years, was on the Charter Schools Steering Committee, the Superintendent’s Advisory board, and the School District 9 Budget Committee from 1998 to 2019.
Kelly was at home in the outdoors and always looked forward to a planned or spontaneous adventure. She spent many years of her life backpacking the Rogue River as well as the Kalmiopsis Wilderness and enjoyed introducing others to this way of life. She created many memories with family and friends by taking them backpacking along the same trails she walked as a child and young adult and camping in the same sites she did with her parents and siblings. But adventure did not stop with backpacking. She took her children on a trip to the east coast to visit various Civil War battle sites simply because it was of interest to her son, Eli along with stops to the Smithsonian museums to see the animals that Alanna enjoyed so much. Visiting the national parks was a passion of Kelly’s as well, which she shared with her children. Few remained that she had yet to see and it can be assured that it was her goal to tick them all off of her list.
Kelly is also well-known for making hundreds of special customized hand-knitted stockings for friends and family. They had started out as a family tradition by her grandmother, Ione Thompson, and turned into a paid hobby purely by word of mouth. These stockings are treasured by all who are fortunate enough to own one and are quite the conversation piece. In Kelly’s mind, it was not a want but indeed a must-have for everyone to have their own personalized stocking. In addition to making such special stockings, Kelly could also be assured to make everyone’s favorite homemade pie for family gatherings. Days prior to these events she could assuredly be found prepping her pie crusts made from a family recipe which will continue to be passed down for generations to come.
As stated previously, Kelly was a woman who relished being involved with her family. She grew up alongside a large number of cousins and cherished her relationships with each of them in the Burch, Mulkins, Hudson, Caranchini, Thompson, and Gaer families.
In the time that has elapsed since her passing, so many of the same words have been used to describe Kelly by friends and family. Steady, calm, selfless, loyal, generous, kind, light-hearted, and gentle have been commonly used characteristics by those close to her. It is hard to imagine that such a wonderful person could have left this earth far too soon, but Kelly leaves a legacy that will be carried on by all she has touched. There is no doubt that she will be in the minds of her loved ones the next time they are camping, hiking, playing their favorite sport and glancing over at the sideline, making a pie for Thanksgiving dinner, gathering with their loved ones for the holidays, or taking the scenic route to their next destination.
Kelly was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Scott Poore in 1998.
She is survived by her father, Wayne Thompson; mother, Barbara (Costelloe) Jones; stepfather, Kirk Jones; her three siblings, Bruce and Jan Thompson, Blake and Carolyn Thompson, and Amy and Mark Ramsden; son, Eli and Andrea Thompson-Poore and their children, Calvin and Reese; daughter Alanna Thompson-Poore andJesse Bronson; grandchildren, Winn and Jessa; and many nieces and nephews including, Christie Yanes, Tonya Hernandez, Jennifer Ramsden, Christine Pitts, Jessica Diaz, Ian Thompson, Gus Ramsden, Zeb Ramsden, Kyla Hook, and Lute Ramsden.
Leave a loving memory on the online guestbook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In