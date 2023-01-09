June 9, 1959 – December 31, 2022
Our beautiful mother, Kelly Ann Heisen, 63, of Coos Bay, passed away December 31, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Ocean View Memory Gardens, 1525 Ocean Boulevard NW in Coos Bay, with Pastor Ron Moore, officiating.
Kelly was born June 9, 1959, the fifth of seven children of Roy A. and Marie L. Heisen of North Bend. Kelly grew up as a Hillcrest Hounddog, a North Bend Middle School Bullpup, and graduated a Bulldog from North Bend High School, class of 1977. Growing up, Kelly’s activities included baton twirling, participating in competitions and twirling in many parades and community celebrations. Kelly was also active in Girls Scouts. During grade school, Kelly began playing the flute, and continued playing through high school, participating in pep band and marching band activities. Kelly attended college becoming a dental assistant, a career she enjoyed, and which forged many amazing friendships. Kelly started her career working locally for Dr. Wilbur Jensen until his retirement, and then for Dr. Thomas Holt until her passing.
Kelly’s greatest blessings were her two children, Geoffrey and Jennifer. Kelly worked diligently to ensure that Geoff and Jennifer experienced all the opportunities to participate in the activities they were interested in, while providing a loving home environment. Her children were always her highest priority, and as adults, they worked side by side together at different times, always finding the joys in each other and experiencing growth in their relationships as they evolved and became true friends.
Kelly enjoyed having dinner’s out with friends, which led to her meeting the love of her life, Max Douk, at Mamma Mia restaurant in Pony Village. Max and Kelly quickly became inseparable, with Kelly working side by side with Max each evening at Mamma Mia and later at Little Italy in Coos Bay. Max adored Kelly; she was his “Bella”. Together they enjoyed trips to the beaches up and down the Oregon coast, forming new relationships while experiencing the cuisine at different restaurants they would visit along the way. Kelly and Max traveled frequently, ensuring that their travels to warmer climates provided much needed rest and relaxation from their busy schedules, and quality time together. Max and Kelly were married on March 14, 2021, shortly before his passing. As Kelly was finding her way through the grief of Max’s passing, Charlie, you were there for her, forging a special relationship through your compassion and companionship. We are all so grateful to you for recognizing how special she was.
To our loving mother, sister, grandmother and friend, Kelly, you will be a constant blessing in our lives and will forever be in our hearts.
Kelly is survived by her two children, Goeff Darnell (Amber) of Coquille and Jennifer Darnell (Jeff) of Coos Bay; brothers, Dean Heisen and Ken Heisen (Michelle) of North Bend and Gary Heisen (Cindy) of Tangent; sisters, Lynn Graves and Barbara McIntosh (James) of Coos Bay; grandchildren, River Vanderlinde, Karson Darnell, Samantha Robinson, Michael and Emily Cotter, Lucas and Mimi Dane; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend, Charlie Funk. Kelly is preceded in death by her husband, Max Douk; parents, Roy and Marie Heisen; and sister, Kim Grindeland.
Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave., 541-267-3131.
Friends and family are invited to sign the on-line guest book, send condolences and share photos at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In