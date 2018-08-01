June 6, 1991- July 18, 2018
A memorial service for Kayla Lee Elletson, 27, of Coquille, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4 at Hauser Community Church, 69411 Wildwood Rd. in North Bend, with Elder Thomas Counts (Papa Tom) of Missionary Baptist, officiating. Private cremation was held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Kayla was born June 6, 1991 in Fayetteville, N. C. to Deanne (Dede) Clements and Miles Elletson. She went to be with the Lord July 18, 2018 in Springfield.
Kayla was raised in North Bend, where she graduated from North Bend High School. She received an Associate degree from Southwestern Oregon Community College and a medical assistant certification from Pioneer Pacific. She was currently residing in the Eugene area.
Kayla knew the Lord as her personal Savior. She had many passions and hobbies, which included a love for all animals, anything Disney, music, art, crafts, body-building, outdoors, tattoos, sports, camping and hunting. Kayla loved to help people. She was vibrant, passionate and bright.
She will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Kayla is survived by her mommy, Deanne (Dede) Clements; dad, Miles Elletson; dad “B” Brian Clements; sister and brother-in-law, Kaytlin and Corey Reining; nieces, Bailey and Kailalynn Reining; grandmother and papa, Barbara and Tom Counts; grandma and papa, Valarie and John Shawl; grandma and grandpa, Dorothy and Howard Clements; step-sister, Nicole Elletson; step-brother, David Elletson; great-grandma, Inga Bergstad, Jason Unger; aunts and uncles, Louise and Stan Wert, Elisa and Scott Barcus, Jennifer and Shawn Riesen, Bill and Cheryl Elletson, Mick and Denise Clements, John and Tammy Clements, Randy Hanson, Chuck Watson; cousins, Michael Wert, Christopher and Cheyenne Hanson, Matthew and Kristen Watson, Kirstyn and Kolbey Curry, Zax Riesen, Alex and Crystal Elletson, Nikkole Elletson, Dillon Bergstad, Dariane and Steven Gutierrez, Keirsten Clements, Johnny Clements, Morgan Miller, Cody Miller; and many more family and loved ones.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
