Aug. 19, 1988 – Jan. 10, 2019
A celebration of life gathering will be held for Kayla E. Goodrich, 30, of North Bend, from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19 at the North Bend Church of Christ, 2761 Broadway Ave.
Kayla was born Aug. 19, 1988, in Portland, Ore., to William “Yancy” Goodrich and Kellie Dick-Darrah. She passed away unexpectedly as a result of a seizure.
As a child, Kayla lived with her mother and then her father, eventually residing permanently with her grandparents, Timm and BobEtta Slater, who loved and supported her throughout her entire life.
Kayla attended school in the Beaverton, Coos Bay and North Bend school districts. She was recently taking college courses to obtain a degree in human services to become a specialist in autism and assist children with special needs. Kayla leaves behind three beautiful children, Kylie, Destiny and Rhys; and her love, Jonathan.
Kayla will always be remembered as an amazing mother. She loved her children so very much. They were her everything. They were her world. Kayla was very protective of her children; ensuring they were safe and loved. Kayla was an autism mom who advocated for her child with passion, resilience and determination, ensuring Kylie’s safety and education.
Kayla had a larger-than-life personality. When she entered a room, she lit that room up. She lived a full-throttle, pedal-to-the-metal life. She touched so many lives. Her bright light was dimmed far too soon. Kayla will truly be missed. Fly high with the angels Kayla!
Kayla is survived by her children, Kylie, Destiny, Rhys, and their parents, Nate and Whitney Moore and Anthony Swaggart; her parents, Yancy and Vicki Goodrich, and Kellie Darrah; grandparents, Timm and BobEtta Slater, Larry and Caroline Varley, and Phil and Debbie Nahhas; brother, Dalton “Bubba” Goodrich; and many more beloved family members and friends.
Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
