March 2, 1940-January 15, 2023
A Celebration of life for Kay Louise Mills will be held Friday June 23, 2023 at 1 pm at Black Market Gourmet, 495 Central Ave, Coos Bay, Oregon with Pastor Chris Von Lobedon officiating. High tea to follow. Her cremation arrangements were handled by Coos Bay Chapel, and her cremated remains will be scattered by the lake, where she scattered her mother’s. A bench to memorialize Kay and her parents is being planned.
Kay was born March 2, 1940, in Salem, Oregon to the late Brewer and Lola Dale Mills. She died surrounded by her loving family January 15, 2023, in Coos Bay, Oregon after a 15-year descent into Alzheimer’s disease. Although she lost her ability to communicate, her infectious laugh persisted and endeared her to her caregivers. She was well cared-for in a private home setting until her passing.
Kay and her parents lived in Salem, Oregon near her grandparents until she was approximately 3 years old. The family moved to Coos Bay, Oregon where her father started the Mills Funeral Home (now called Coos Bay Chapel), ambulance company, and later became the mayor. She often told stories of the years they spent living above the funeral home and how she played in the casket room. When she had sleepovers she and her friends would sometimes peek in the occupied caskets, although it was forbidden. As the family grew, they moved to a house on 14th street overlooking the bay.
Living on the Oregon Coast inspired her adventurous spirit, no doubt born of her pioneer ancestry. Her father built one of the first dune buggies which the family used to explore the Oregon dunes. They spent summers water skiing and swimming at their cabin in Lakeside. Kay loved her little brothers, Tom and Jim, and enjoyed water skiing with them on her skis. She often told the stories of her dry dock starts in pajamas and how she didn’t get wet. She was a water safety instructor and loved teaching kids to swim. Her father had a unique understanding of the dangers of the ocean and dunes and impressed this deeply upon his children.
Kay attended Harding Elementary School, graduated from Marshfield High School in Coos Bay, then earned her Bachelor’s, and later her Master’s degree, at Oregon State University in Corvallis. She was a member of Job’s Daughters, the Sigma Kappa sorority, and Daughters of the American Revolution. She was social and lovable, making lifelong friends throughout all her experiences.
After she finished her Bachelor’s degree she worked as a civilian as Recreation Director for the US Armed Forces in Spangdahlem, Germany and while there took the opportunity to explore Europe and Scandinavia. When she returned to the United States, she taught Home Economics and 7th Grade Science in Virginia. It was there she met Dan Randle, who became her husband of 13 years and the father of her three children, Scott, Susan and Sean. Kay and Dan lived for a short time in New York but moved back home to Portland, Oregon for the birth of her first son.
Kay was a devoted mother and placed a high value on health and fitness for the family. She was proud to be a La Leche League Leader, a Campfire leader, was active with Coos Head Co-op, PEO, and the First Presbyterian Church where she volunteered summers at the Youth Hostel, and various sewing groups. She was an excellent seamstress, sewing vests, stuffed animals, and clothing for all in the family, including Gunnie Sax and prom dresses for her daughter. She supported all her children in their sports and activities even as she struggled through challenging years as a single mother in graduate school. Regardless of her personal and professional commitments, she always made time for performances, games, and competitions. While watching her son ,Scott dominate his wrestling matches, she would be on the edge of her seat hollering, then minutes later his massive, sweaty self would be sitting on her lap tussling her hair, making sure we were going to Woodstock’s Pizza afterward.
She was open-minded, inclusive, accepting, gentle-spirited, creative, forgiving, selfless, gracious, and kind. Though her daughter chose some challenging paths, Kay never wavered in her support and love. She joined in her daughter’s adventures from white water rafting in Colorado to Sundance in South Dakota to music in Nashville, Tennessee and Phoenix, Arizona. During her last visit to Arizona she played the tambourine for a song on stage with her daughter’s band, giggling and grinning the whole time.
Kay enjoyed having 5 years with her youngest, Sean, the only child at home. She welcomed his friends at all hours of the day and night, enduring countless (harmless) pranks and shenanigans joyfully. Kay and Sean were very active at the Coos Bay Yacht Club, where Sean met his future wife, Jessica as young teens. She accepted Jessica into the family and loved her as her own.
Kay loved nature, especially the ocean, and frequented Shore Acres, Cape Arago, Sunset Bay, Horsfall Beach, Tenmile Lake, and the Oregon dunes. She especially enjoyed adventuring in nature with her partner of many years, Bob McArthur. Together they enjoyed hiking, canoeing, backpacking, cross country skiing, rafting, camping, gardening, and traveling. They took their combined families on many adventures! Bob brought joy, support, adventure, excitement, and stability to her life. She enjoyed Bob’s children, Jenny and Christopher and maintained a close relationship with them throughout her life.
Kay enjoyed entertaining and had a flair for decorating and making unique and creative foods. She was a master at making beautiful arrangements from whatever was blooming or growing nearby, including weeds and branches. Driftwood, fishing nets, shells, starfish, and glass floats were some of the things she frequently used to decorate a table, or for landscaping in her garden. You could expect fresh rosemary, parsley, chives, and thyme in her cooking and might be asked to go out and cut some for her if you were visiting. Her garden brought her great joy and was crafted with love.
After earning her master’s degree, she worked for Oregon Traffic Safety Now helping to get the Oregon Seat Belt Laws passed. She was thrilled to move back to Coos Bay near family and friends as soon as she found appropriate work. She worked for Coos County Mental Health as the Drug and Alcohol Prevention Coordinator for 20 years, until her retirement. She was active in Rotary and was on many boards and committees.
Her sons built her dream home for her to enjoy during her last years of work and throughout retirement. Her brother, Tom built the beautiful cabinets for her kitchen. All of it was in her favorite shades of aqua and teal, with a lovely pale yellow and rust for an accent. She was very happy in her home and welcomed all.
Her bedroom was her sanctuary. She loved listening to the birds and watching them through the sliding glass door in her bedroom and hung crystal prisms in her windows so she could enjoy the rainbows dancing with the sunlight. Scott built her a birdfeeder that she put right outside her bedroom window for years. Although the squirrels loved to steal the seed, she loved them too. Hummingbirds would frequent the feeder she kept outside the kitchen window.
She hosted tea parties for her grandchildren and taught them to bake and sew. Lavender was almost an obsession with her, so she always grew it and was known to put it in different foods. The grandchildren learned to use sprigs of lavender when decorating packages or spritzes of lavender water to freshen a room or sheets.
Ballroom dancing was a hobby she picked up later in life and she did it every chance she could. Even in her dementia if you played the right song, you could get her dancing and her face lit up with a smile.
In the end, although she and Bob spent some years apart, he returned to her life when he learned she was in the early stages of Alzheimer’s. He loved her and cared for her as long as he could, and he gave her a quality of life she would otherwise not have had. His presence allowed her to stay at Evergreen Court until the absolute last moment possible when she required memory care. The family is deeply grateful.
Overall, she was proud of the life she built. She loved her family and friends fiercely, in the gentlest of ways. She was a unique combination of a lady, a scholar, and a rugged outdoorswoman. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Brewer Mills and Lola Dale (Pickens) Mills; her beloved brother, Thomas Mills; and her partner, Bob McArthur.
Kay is survived by her 3 children, Scott Randle (Shannon) of North Bend, OR, Dr. Susan Darby (Peter) of Chandler, AZ, and Sean Randle (Jessica, Dannett) of North Bend, OR; grandchildren, Schuyler Randle, Chance Randle (Megan), Dominique (Randle) Greenwell (Logan), Alexandria Randle, Charlee Randle (Brandi), Kaitlin Randle, Zachary Randle, Jacob Randle, Leander Darby, and Ariston Darby; great-grandchildren, Emery and Everly Randle (Chance), Charles Greenwell (Dominique); brother, Jim Mills; sister-in-Law, Anjo Mills (Tom); and 10 nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Kristen Hoefer at Black Market Gourmet 541.269.0194
Donations in Lieu of flowers may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In