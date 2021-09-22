June 1, 1943 ~ August 17, 2021
Kay Jeanette Hughlett passed away August 17, 2021, at age 78. Born in Spokane, Washington, to Theresa Marie Meyers and adoptive father, Robert Dee Watts, Kay grew up around the Spokane Valley area and married Bill Hughlett in 1961. She later moved to North Bend, where she became a medical transcriptionist, and mother to two wonderful daughters.
Kay worked in several clinics and doctors’ offices over the years until she had to retire due to health concerns.
She enjoyed cooking, baking, crafts, and sewing. Cooking was one of her many talents, and she liked to make a feast for each holiday. Each year she made May baskets and delivered them to people around town. Genealogy was also one of her passions. She spent many hours creating extensive genealogical records and finding family members.
Some of Kay’s favorite outings were to drive around and look at neighbor’s gardens in the summer, the maple leaves changing color in the fall, and Christmas lights around town during the winter. When it was cold, she liked to curl up with a cat and watch a good movie.
Both family and faith in the Lord were very important to Kay.
Well known for her sense of humor, she had a great love and curiosity for life. She is the proud mother of two daughters, and grandmother to many. She will always be much beloved and missed by her family and friends.
Kay is survived by her children, Debi Hughlett and Dianna Hughlett; her grandchildren, Kylah Hughlett, Janelle Barton, Jenae Shisler, Erica Hughlett, Melody Graves; and great-grandchildren, Evan Barton, Natalie Serrano, and Ryan Barton. She is also survived by her sister, Lorry Fitzpatrick, and half-siblings, Barry, Bryce, Karen, Sydney, and Scott Conklin.
Celebration of life service will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Shoreline Community Church, 1251 Clark St, North Bend.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
