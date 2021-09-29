Katrina Jean Harris

April 2, 1951 – August 26, 2021
Katrina was born April 2, 1951 in Coquille to Lorene Scott and Robert Woods. She passed away August 26, 2021 in Bandon.
She is survived by daughter, Krystle Stonesifer, her husband and their four children; son, Casey Harris, his wife and their five children; mother, Lorene Scott; five brothers; five sisters; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Kelli Lynn; two brothers; her stepfather; and her lifelong soul mate, William Harris.
Katrina graduated from Marshfield high school in 1969.
She married William in 1980. They spent several years enjoying their Harleys and Jeeps before welcoming their two children into the family. The family enjoyed their classic cars, camping, storm watching, spending time with their church and hanging out with family and friends.
She began working at South Coast Head Start in 1986, earned her Bachelor’s at SWOCC in 2002 and retired in 2015 after 29 dedicated years of teaching. She touched many lives in those 29 years.
She was a dear mother, friend, mentor, teacher, sister, daughter and wife and will be missed by many.
A service will be held October 16, 2021 at 3pm at College Park Church 2548 Newmark Street, North Bend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In