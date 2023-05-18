Kathy Maureen (Davis) Head

May 13, 1946 – May 3, 2023
We are sad to announce the passing of Kathy Head, 76, of North Bend. Kathy was born in Albany, Oregon to the parents of John and Kay Davis. She attended Oregon College of Education (OCE) where she majored in Music Education. She later moved to Coquille, where she was a longtime resident and active member of the community. Kathy was involved in fundraising for the March of Dimes and was a member of the First Christian Church. Kathy worked as a legal secretary, playground aide at Lincoln Elementary School, and as a receptionist for Falcon Cable.
Kathy is survived by her brother, John Davis (Sally Celatka); children, Kerrie Phillips, Chuck (Jennifer) Phillips, Lori (Randy) Bennett, and Michelle (Steve) Lucero; grandchildren; Jake Lucero, Cameron Lucero, Brody Lucero, Nicklas Phillips, Kelli Bennett, Gavin Bennett, Ashley Cheser and Drew Culver; and one great grandson, Ryder Cheser.
Kathy was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, William “Bill” Head; and her parents, John and Kay Davis.
To honor Kathy’s life, a memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Coquille Christian Community Church, 625 E. 10th Street in Coquille. All are invited to attend.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In