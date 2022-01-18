Kathy Angela Willett

May 26, 1952 – January 1, 2022
A Memorial Mass will be held for Kathy A. Willett, 69, of North Bend, on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th Street in North Bend with Father Jorge Hernandez presiding. A reception will follow at the Willett family residence. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Kathy was born on May 26, 1952 in Weed, California to Joe and Ester Aquila. She passed away peacefully at her home in North Bend on January 1, 2022.
Kathy graduated from Weed High School, class of 1970, and continued her education at College of the Siskiyous. Later, she moved to Sacramento, California where she worked at Fireman’s Fund Insurance and then moved on to become Deputy Reserve at the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. In 1981, she met her future husband, Larry Willett, at a football game in Sacramento. They got married in August 1982, and went on to have two children, Tina and Stephanie. In their early years, she became a stay-at-home mom, which was something she always wanted to do.
In 1988, the family moved to North Bend. Later, Kathy went on to work in the North Bend School District, where she enjoyed working with all the kids, and met some lifelong friends. In 2016, Kathy retired along with her husband, and they spent their time traveling around the states and spending time with their family.
Kathy was a very active person; she loved riding her bike, working out at the gym, working in the garden, cooking, baking, and playing ball with her dog, Buster. In 2019, she had the pleasure of taking a girl’s trip to Italy with her daughters.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Larry Willett; daughters, Tina and Stephanie; and brother, Frank Aquila.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Ester Aquila.
