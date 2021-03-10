April 19, 1930 – March 5, 2021
Kathryn Reule Boe-Duncan, 90, previously of Reedsport, Oregon passed away March 5, 2021 in Portland from natural causes. Members of her family were by her side.
Kathryn Lynette Reule was born on April 19, 1930 in Hillsboro to parents Reverend George and Florence Sahnow Reule. At an early age, Kathy showed a remarkable musical talent with her beautiful soprano voice. She graduated from Hillsboro High before attending Pacific Lutheran College (PLU), where she met her future husband, Jason Boe in choir class. After graduating with a degree in music education, she married Jason on June 1, 1952. In 1956, Kathy and Jason moved to Reedsport where he purchased an optometric practice. There they raised their three sons, Eric, Peter, and Brian.
While in Reedsport, Kathy worked as a music teacher for the Reedsport and Gardiner School Districts and taught private piano lessons. She was an accomplished professional musician. In 1979, Maestro Helmuth Rilling of the Bach Collegium Stuttgart, Germany invited Kathy to travel to Israel with the Frankfurter Kantori. The occasion marked the first time a German choral group performed in Israel.
After her husband was elected to the Oregon State Legislature in 1964, Kathy shared in her husband’s public service by working as Jason’s administrative assistant and as Chair for the Oregon Public Broadcasting Commission. Later, Kathy worked for Jason in his international consulting business as well as Portland State University and the Oregon Historical Society. She also served on the Oregon State Capitol Foundation Board.
After Jason’s death in 1990, Kathy became reacquainted with Congressman Robert “Bob” Duncan and the two wed in 1995, making their home in Yachats and Portland. When she married Bob, Kathy gained seven stepchildren who embraced her into the Duncan Clan.
Kathy’s Lutheran faith was extremely important to her. Throughout her life, she taught Sunday school, organized Vacation Bible School, sang in and led the church choir, and acted as hostess during many church celebrations. She continued to sing and to play the violin, the piano, and the organ in support of church activities.
In recent years, Kathy developed dementia, but retained her vivacious personality until her death. Those around her often complimented her outgoing nature and her ability to provide friendship to everyone. If there was an activity, Kathy was enthusiastically involved. Even with dementia, Kathy retained her ability to socialize and to enjoy the company of other people.
Kathy is survived by her siblings, Dr. G. Ronald Reule (Carol Reule) and Elizabeth Schweinler (David Schweinler). She is also survived by her three sons, Eric Boe (Janet Boe), Peter Boe, and Brian Boe (Arlene Boe); and three grandchildren, Madeline Dougherty (Jedman Dougherty), Jared Boe, and Jason Boe. In addition, she is survived by her stepchildren, Nancy Guri Duncan (Francois le Diascorn), Angus Duncan (Kim Fossett Duncan), David Duncan (Jill Carrier), Jamie Duncan (Teri Duncan), Laurie Duncan (John-David Epperly), Bonnie Tucker (Skip Tucker), and Jeanne Duncan; as well as her step-grandchildren, Colin Duncan, Cameron Duncan, Madeleine Tucker, Sam Duncan, Sarah Duncan (Paco Lara), Alex Epperly, Daniel Epperly, Carrie Smith, and Alex Ray (Dorothy Ray).
She was preceded in death by her parents, her two husbands, and her grandson, Philip Boe.
The family wishes to thank all the staff at Mirabella for their wonderful caring support of Kathy during the last few years.
A graveside service will be held at the Scottsburg Cemetery. Due to COVID, masks and social distancing will be required. When pandemic events allow, a Memorial Service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Portland.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Kathy’s name to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 2160 Elm Avenue, Reedsport, Oregon 97467 or Zion Lutheran Church, 1015 SW 18th Avenue, Portland, Oregon 97205.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In