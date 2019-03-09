Aug. 14, 1918 - March 1, 2019
A funeral service will be held for Kathryn M. "Kay" Kreutzer, with rosary at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 9, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Beaverton, with funeral Mass to follow. Kay died March 1, 2019, from complications of old age and dementia. She was 100 years old.
Kay was born Aug. 14, 1918 in Marshfield (Coos Bay), the youngest child of Evor and Katie Rudberg. After graduation from high school, she moved to San Francisco, Calif., to live with her older sister. They enjoyed several years together while working in the "City by the Bay." During an Oregon trip to visit her parents in 1947, she agreed to a blind date with a man named Robert Kreutzer. It was love at first sight, and they married just a few months later at St. Monica's Catholic Church in Coos Bay. They later relocated to Beaverton.
In her role as wife and stay-at-home mom, Kay also began her participation in numerous volunteer positions with school and community. They included Meals on Wheels, St. Cecilia School, Red Cross, St. Vincent de Paul, and (with Bob) the Beaverton Elks. Her warmth and sincerity will not be forgotten.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents; and her beloved, Bob.
She is survived by sons, Dennis of Beaverton and Mark and Luanne of St. Helens; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, Kay requested donations to the St. Vincent de Paul society at St. Cecilia Church.
