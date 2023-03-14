December 19, 1945 – March 12, 2023
A celebration of life for Kathryn Louise Newhouse, 77, of North Bend will be announced and held at a later day.
Kathryn was born in Washington D.C., December 19, 1945. She passed away after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease on March 12, 2023.
Kathryn grew up in Coos Bay, graduating from Marshfield High School in 1964. After attending both Lewis and Clark College and University of Oregon, she taught elementary school before starting her banking career at Western Bank and continuing through all its permutations. She was a consultant for Banner Bank at the time of her retirement.
Kathy was known for her unwavering positivity and skill in everything she pursued. She loved sharing activities with her many close friends. She had an enduring love for the outdoors and was an avid hiker, backpacker, camper, snorkeler and cross-country skier. She was especially drawn to the Steens Mountain country of Eastern Oregon.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Wahl; sister, Mary Jane Sheldon; brother, Tom Newhouse; son, Paul Reichert; daughter, Kristen Brown; and stepdaughter, Andrea Uehling.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
