Kathleen "Kathy" A. Schultz, of Reedsport, passed away suddenly on September 21, 2020. Loving wife of James R. “Jim” Schultz, also deceased.
Originally from Southern California, Kathy was a long-time resident of Reedsport. Volunteering for many activities since moving to Reedsport in 1973, in addition to her work as a legal secretary and medical receptionist.
Kathy is survived by her daughter, Michelle; her five brothers and sisters and their families; and one grandson.
Private services were held in October, 2020. Kathy would have encouraged donations to a charity of your choosing, the Lower Umpqua Hospital Foundation or to The Nature Conservancy.
Kathy’s warm smile, gregarious laugh, and curious, generous, and helpful nature toward others will be greatly missed.
