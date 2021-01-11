Kathleen Crawford Pearson, 75, of Coos Bay, passed away suddenly on January 3, 2021 at Riverbend Hospital in Eugene.
Kathleen was born in Roseburg, in 1945, to Arthur and Lillian Crawford. After graduating from Grant High School in 1963, she went on to study at Oregon College of Education, receiving her bachelor's degree in Education and her master's in special education.
While there she met Ronald Pearson and they wed in 1967. The couple went on to have two daughters, Jennifer and Lillian. Kathleen lived in Oregon, Illinois (twice), Connecticut, and Idaho, before finally moving back to settle in Oregon.
After retiring in 1999, Kathleen enjoyed genealogy, making jewelry, exploring the outdoors, and spending time with her family.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Lillian Crawford; and her sister, MaryAnn Viskov. She is survived by her husband, Ronald; daughters, Jennifer (Tim) Novotny, Lillian (Greg) Erb; and grandchildren, Noelle, Jacob, Abigail, and Nicholas.
She will be greatly missed.
