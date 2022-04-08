Kathleen “Cassie” Schroeder

September 13, 1950 – March 9, 2022
Kathleen “Cassie” Marie Risinger Schroeder, 71, known as 'Mimi' to her family, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2022, at her residence in Florence, Arizona. Kathleen was born September 13, 1950, in Del Norte, Colorado, to Hughey Glen Risinger and Thelma Jane Tyson. She was a 1968 graduate of Pagosa Springs High School in Pagosa Springs, Colorado.
After owning a gift shop and starting a family in Colorado, Cassie eventually relocated to Arizona. She became a paralegal, worked and played golf as a hobby. She married Stephen Schroeder in 1995 and they purchased a home along the Umpqua River in Scottsburg, Oregon, and resided there for many years. While Steve often worked in Alaska, Cassie was an active member of the local community in Oregon and enjoyed quilting with her friends, attending church, fishing/crabbing, cooking and gardening. They loved their little dogs, Murphy and Molly.
In 2014, the couple moved back to Arizona to be closer to family and Steve passed away within a year. Cassie then lived with her beloved dog, Gracie Boo. She liked history and politics (she was a Daughters of the American Revolution National Society member), as well as watching the birds, desert animals and blossoming fruit trees in her backyard.
Cassie is preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Schroeder; her parents; one sister; and two brothers. Survivors include children, Robbi Lord and David (Sara) Lord from her first marriage to Robert Lord; former daughter in law, Kelly (Coulter) Lord; three grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; niece, Danita Risinger Shulman; and Cassie’s loving canine companion, Gracie.
At her request, no funeral services will be held. A celebration to honor Cassie's life will take place at a later date, along with a private waterside scattering ceremony.
In her memory, donations can made to a local animal shelter or canine companion program, as Cassie had such a special place in her heart for animals, especially small dogs.
