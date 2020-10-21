1928 - 2020
Kathleen Bradley has gone to her Maker. She was born in 1928, in Oregon and died September, 2020. She had a full life.
Her family moved to the mountains of New Mexico, and later moved to Southern California where she completed High School and went to the Community College.
She enjoyed walking, hiking, skiing, sewing, knitting, reading, camping, gardening and construction. She loved all sorts of animals. She had as pets: dogs, cats, rabbits, chickens, pigeons, Mina bird, parrots and a monkey!
She enjoyed her work as a Histologist very much. She was so glad to have retired to the Coos County area. She loved walking on the beach, trails and dunes.
Kathleen is survived by her son, Steve and daughter, Karen. We shall miss her fierce spirit and her love of life.
