Katherine “Kathy” Ruth Wisely passed away peacefully, at age 73 on July 1, 2020 at her residence with daughter, Kathy Sue Nix, by her side.
The family invites those who knew and loved Kathy to Sunset Beach on Saturday, August 1, from 1 pm to 4 pm. You are welcome to participate in the “drive by” portion of the informal memorial or the socially-distanced gathering with friends and family by parking in the lot closest to the beach and following signs directing you to the location. Feel free to bring your memories to share, appropriate clothes for the weather, a chair, a mask, and a willingness to keep 6 feet apart as appropriate.
Kathy is survived by her children, Kathy Sue Nix, Doug Hibner and wife Charilene, and Becky Hibner; four stepchildren of her late husband, Donald Eugene Wisely (10/28/35 - 10/10/19); many grandchildren; a few great-grandchildren; as well as her siblings, Phyllis Duncan and Lawrence Wilhite.
Losing both Don and Kathy in the last few months has left huge holes in all of her family’s and friends’ hearts. The family has appreciated everyone’s support and kind words more than can be expressed.
Kathy spent her time, in the most recent years, playing ukulele and dancing hula with the Ho’Apili group, meeting with the Hoot Owl Ladies for adventures and shenanigans, quilting with the Bandon Quilt Guild, and playing cards with friends and family. Kathy took up anything that involved arts and crafts, such as furniture reupholstering, knitting, crocheting, tatting, tole painting, rosemaling, quilting, and jewelry making. She had many more hobbies and passions including canning fruits and vegetables that her husband would bring in from their garden. Outdoor activities that she enjoyed alongside her husband were fishing, crabbing, clam digging, hunting, mining, and walking their dog, Bella. Her stubbornness knew no bounds, as we all know.
Kathy often referred to herself as a “tough old bird” and was determined to get through this year on her own terms. When she received her diagnosis of terminal cancer, she decided not to share it with everyone and refused to sit still. Kathy visited Hawaii as her bucket-list item and, like the “tough old bird” that she was, powered through the trip in the midst of her diagnosis and new quarantine orders during a global pandemic. Kathy is loved by many and her lively, tough, and even stubborn spirit will be greatly missed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In