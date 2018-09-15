June 1, 1966 - Sept. 4, 2018
A celebration of life will be held for Katherine Hogewoning, 52, from 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 22, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 16 S. Union St., London, Ohio.
Kathrine soared into a new life adventure Tuesday, Sept. 4. Katherine celebrated every day to the fullest, focusing on positive energy and good vibes as she appreciated all people, regardless of their position in life. Loved ones can take comfort knowing she built bridges to connect all those she loved—now and forever.
Originally from Oregon, Katherine moved to Ohio and started her own business, “Toolchik,” where clients quickly became friends, and friends became clients. Her clientele will miss her integrity, work ethic and expertise.
Son, Zachary Hogewoning and longtime partner, John “Shotzy” Shatz, preceded Katherine in death.
Katherine is survived by partner, Lionel Blair; parents, Judy and Ron Hogewoning; brother and sister-in-law, Leif and Shannon Hogewoning; and nephew and nieces, Jordon, Kailey and Gwen Hogewoning.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Habitat for Humanity.
The family is being served by The Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home, 103 N. Main St. London, Ohio where online condolences for the family can be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.
