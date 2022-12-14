May 18, 1939 – November 19, 2022

Katherine Finell Prescott, born May 18, 1939, passed away on November 19, 2022 after a long illness.

She is survived by six children and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Other survivors include her sisters, Judith Finell Moon and Elizabeth Finell Santone.

She had a long career as a teacher. She taught English and Spanish in Coos Bay, Portland, and Puerto Rico. She was a published author. She donated her body to science. She was a strong and intelligent person and will be greatly missed.

