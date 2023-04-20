June 8, 1936 – April 12, 2023
Katherine Dornath passed away peacefully April 12, 2023 with her three daughters at her side as she took the last breath in her wonderful life. In the days before she was visited by grandchildren and great grandchildren in person, by video and in prayer. She even had a visit from a great-great grandson! Her grandchildren loved her dearly and it has been a joy to hear them reminisce about their Grandma D. She was able to enjoy a couple telephone visits with her sister, Anita from Florida.
Kathy had so many friends starting back to when she was a military wife and up till now including her Bandon Historical Society team, card group, BPOB, BUNCO groups, Project Santa club and her church, the Bandon Church of Christ. She knew how to be a good friend and took care to nurture relationships.
Kathy was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia on June 8, 1936. She married Arthur Lee Dornath in 1955, a US Marine stationed at Jacksonville, Florida, they had four children. Arthur passed away in 1995. Their surviving children are Theresa Thaxton (Richard), Betty Albertson (Eric), and Cheryl Pizzola (Tony). Their son, Arthur Dornath, Jr. (Debra Reimer) proceeded her in death in in 2007. She has numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great children and this year participated in a five generation photo. Also surviving is her sister, Anita Ray (Cal); as well as many nieces and nephews.
She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at the IOOF Cemetery in Bandon.
On June 10, 2023 at 1:00 pm there will be a celebration of life at Laverne County Park up Fairview Road east of Coquille. This is the location where she was surprised with a 70th birthday celebration. She loved family gatherings where everyone was having fun and sharing food. Please bring your favorite side dish and a lawn chair.
If you would like to honor Kathy there are two organizations dear to her: Bandon Historical Society, PO Box 737 Bandon, OR 97411. National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street New York, NY 10016-5337.
Friends may offer condolences online at westrumfuneralservice.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
