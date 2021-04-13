Katherine Cheryl Jones Owen

January 15, 1958 – April 3, 2021
Kathy was born January 15, 1958 in Henderson, North Carolina and passed from her earthly home in Eugene, bound for heaven on April 3, 2021. She was the second of three girls born to Donna Dagg Jones and Bryant Jones. They later divorced and Donna married Richard Godfrey and a brother was added to the family.
Kathy spent most of her childhood in the Ballard district of Seattle but moved to Coquille at the age of 12. She graduated from Coquille High School, married Darrell Walton, and they had a son, Eric. They later divorced and Kathy married Don Dolezal and had a daughter, Adrienne. They later divorced and Kathy married James Owen and gained a stepdaughter, Jennifer. Kathy and Jim had just celebrated 34 years of marriage on March 21st.
Kathy was employed for many years at North Bend Medical Center until her health declined and she was unable to continue working. Kathy spent her retirement painting, planting flowers, watching Antiques Roadshow, doing some traveling, and enjoying sporting events, especially Oregon Ducks sports. She also educated people on the job of service animals and took her beloved dog, Bailey, with her wherever she went.
Kathy and Jim moved to Eugene in 2016 to be closer to her son and granddaughter, but Kathy was able to keep in touch with her many friends and loved ones through Facebook. The last year was especially difficult for Kathy. When the COVID pandemic hit she was unable to spend all the time she wanted with her granddaughter and “partner in crime”, Kylee. Kylee loved her Nana and Nana loved her back more. Also, Jim and Kathy lost their home in Blue River from the September wildfires that ravaged the area. They were able to relocate to a lovely spot in Dexter, Oregon near the reservoir. Kathy enjoyed the peace and beauty there.
Over the years, rheumatoid arthritis took a toll on Kathy’s body. Her lungs had been damaged to the point they could no longer function and Jesus called her home. Kathy was a loving wife, devoted mother, doting grandmother, fun-loving sister, loyal friend, and faithful believer in Christ as her savior. She had a great sense of humor, which she passed on to Eric. She particularly enjoyed the early years of Saturday Night Live and being able to share her love of live theatre performances with her family. The Lion King and Wicked were two of her favorites. She also cherished the memories of several family trips to Hawaii.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Jim; son, Eric Walton; daughter, Adrienne Dolezal; stepdaughter, Jennifer Owen; sisters, Debbie (Tim) Beam, and Robin (Karl) Zearfoss; brother, Richard (Tracey) Godfrey; sister-in-law, Cecelia (Chuck) Buchholz; and two grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and stepfather.
No services are planned at this time, but donations in her memory can be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation or Dogs for Better Lives
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In