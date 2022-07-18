Katherine Ann Keyes

April 7, 1955 – July 14, 2022
Kathy was born in Hebron, Nebraska to Larry W. Wassom and Anna Marie Henderson. She spent her early years in Washington State, then moved to Elmdale, Kansas.
Kathy graduated from Strong City High School in 1973 and promptly married Lary A. Loving. They relocated to Lebanon, Oregon until 1982 when she was widowed with two young sons. She moved back to Elmdale, Kansas to be near family. She remarried to Marion "Dean" Keyes where they raised her family in Chase and Marion County, Kansas. Kathy worked at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas until she moved to Coos Bay, Oregon in 2013 where she resided the rest of her life.
Kathy loved life, painting, ceramics, growing beautiful flowers, and her cats. She loved bowling in league and sharing coffee with her many friends and family. She was known for her kindness and willingness to help any friend or family member in need.
Kathy leaves behind two sons, Christopher J. Loving (Ryan) of Coos Bay, Oregon, Brit W. Loving (Julie) of Emporia, Kansas; grandson, Dominic Loving of Emporia, Kansas; and a great grandson, Tagen Loving. Her siblings, Larriat Schulte (Mike) of Lebanon, Oregon, Tammy Robison, (Tom) of Port Townsend, Washington, Daniel W Wassom (LeAnn) of Elmdale, Kansas; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Kathy was proceeded in death by her parents, Larry and Anna Wassom; husband, Lary Loving; and siblings, Patricia J. Collier and Julie Madrigal.
She will be missed by many. No services are planned. Her internment will be at Strong City Cemetery in Kansas per her wishes, at a later date.
