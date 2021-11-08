March 28, 1948 – November 3, 2021
Katherin “Kay” Heikkila, 73, born March 28, 1948, passed away at home in Myrtle Point on November 3, 2021. Born and raised in Aberdeen, Washington to Warren Edwards and Pearl (King) Edwards.
Kay moved to Coquille with her husband Paul in 1969. She worked as a hair stylist before getting her bachelor’s degree at the age of 42 from the University of Oregon in Planning, Public Policy and Management. She then worked for the Coos Bay-North Bend Chamber of Commerce, Southwestern Oregon Community College, and Heritage Place Assisted Living before retiring in her early 60s.
In her free time, Kay was a master gardener and member of the Coquille Valley Garden Club, active in her church, a volunteer for the League of Women Voters, member of several area Rotary Clubs and the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, and part of the cast and crew at the Sawdust Theater for many summers. She also loved walking on the beach with her dogs, baking, card games, and laughing with her friends and family.
She is survived by her sister, Noel; husband, Paul; daughters, Danelle and Tanya; sons-in-law, Cliff and Todd; and grandchildren, Alaric, Annika, Claire, and Isaac.
A memorial service will be held at Pioneer Faith Church in Coquille on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 1:00 pm.
Donations can be made in Kay’s honor to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In